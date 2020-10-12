Marshal Lee Sudrala, 65, of Fruitdale, SD passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
He was born June 17th 1955, in Platte, SD to Edward Everett Sudrala and LaVaughn (Carter). His family moved to Deadwood when he was a child where his parents owned the 'Spot Liquor Store'. He and his brothers would sell popcorn on the sidewalk in front of the store during the nightly Deadwood reenactment shoot-outs and then went on to offer shoe shines for patrons at the bar.
He and his brothers then moved to Platte SD to live with his grandparents. While in Platte, Marshal developed his love for playing baseball, shooting his guns, and working on the farm. He spent his free time hunting and fishing on the Missouri River as the seasons offered with his brothers and their grandfather.
After a few years, he moved to Sturgis to live with his mother and step-father, Mel Erickson, where he attended Brown High School in Sturgis, graduating with the class of 1973. His love of golf began early, with him playing in his high school years and carrying this passion throughout his life.
He was married to Wanda Geisinger of Belle Fourche, SD and he lovingly raised her children Scott, Amanda, and Krista Shaykett as his own. They moved to Arizona in the early 80s where Marshal helped start Mustang Industrial Vacuum with the Geisinger family. He worked mineral mining for a few short years before moving back to Belle Fourche in the late 80s, where he worked again for Bentonite Corp/Halliburton until he retired as Head of Safety after 26 years.
Marshal was a skilled carpenter who took pride in the projects he did for his home, work and his friends. In his retirement, he started 'Have Tools Will Travel' where he found joy in his craft. He also dedicated this time to support the love of his life, Wanda, in running her business 'Heart of the Earth Animal Equipment'.
Marshal was an avid golfer and longstanding member and board member of the Belle Fourche Country Club. He was always fast to volunteer his time on various committees and tournaments over the years. He also had a keen interest in Military History, primarily in WWII and loved watching military movies and documentaries.
He was also a devoted attendee of local live music events where he gained many friendships and moderated the Live Musicians of the Black Hills Facebook Page. These friendships, old and new, not only nourished his heart, they brought in laughter and happiness and gave him meaningful company.
After the love of his life passed away in 2013, his grandchildren became the center of his universe. He doted on and spoiled them at every opportunity. He deeply loved and took care of his and Wanda's dogs Gracie and Guthrie.
He is survived by his brothers, Ed Sudrala, Vaughn (Debbie) Sudrala, Kerry (Kim) Erickson; sister, Lisa (Ed) Hinker; step children, Scott (Alison) Shaykett, Amanda Shaykett, Krista Shaykett (Patrick Nero); grandchildren, Calvin Shaykett, Franke Gonzales, Tyson Gonzales, Keigen Shaykett and Renly Nero; nephew, Brian Sudrala and niece, Amy Sudrala, niece, Brandy Sudrala Nikkila and niece, Erica Hinker and nephew, Tyler Hinker.
Friends and Family are invited to a visitation at Kline Funeral Chapel on Friday October 16 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, followed by a celebration of life at his second home, the Belle Fourche Country Club at 6:00 PM.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com