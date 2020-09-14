1/1
Melvin Walter Thomas
1948 - 2020
Melvin Walter Thomas was born February 9, 1948, to Roger and Arlue Nix Thomas in Vermillion, SD. He was the third of seven children, having five brothers and one sister. His father was a Methodist minister, prompting the family to live in small towns throughout South Dakota. Mel attended Alexandria High School and graduated in 1967. Academics and athletics defined Mel's formative years.



Mel was a gifted athlete. At Alexandria High School he starred in football, basketball, and track. He holds the distinction of being part of five championship teams during his high school and college career. At Alexandria, he was part of two state B championship teams and at South Dakota State University he was a part of three North Central Conference championship teams culminating in a tournament berth in the Division II National Tournament. Mel was a starting defensive back on the 1969 SDSU football team. Mel's college basketball coach, Jim Marking, said Mel was the best defensive player he had ever coached. In his athletic endeavors, as well as his professional life, Mel had the heart of a champion.



Mel attended South Dakota State University on a basketball scholarship and majored in Civil Engineering. He felt a call to practice medicine and attended the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, finishing his medical education at Eastern Virginia Medical School. After fulfilling his obligation as a physician with the United States Public Health Corp, he completed a General Internal Medicine residency at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. He practiced as a physician for 45 years as a clinician and in academics. Starting in 2008, he was a partner with Avera Internal Medicine Group in Sioux Falls, SD.



A love for music, art, and books was central to Mel's life. His appreciation for words was often expressed in his ability to write poetry. This year, he was honored to have one of his works accepted for publication in South Dakota by South Dakotans, an anthology of poems collected by South Dakota Poet Laureate, Christine Stewart.



In 1982, Mel married Carol Williamson and they had two children, Lindsey C. Thomas and Evan W. Thomas. Mel shared his love of basketball with his two children by coaching them in youth sports and attending many high school and college basketball games.



In 2008, Mel married Nancy (Hannemann) Thum. Together they enjoyed gardening, water sports at their Enemy Swim Cabin, attending prep and college basketball games, their love of dogs, and their church, Calvary Episcopal Cathedral. Mel was a soulful man committed to God, family, and patients. He shared a gentle touch and a listening ear with all he encountered.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger Thomas and Arlue (Nix) Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Thum-Thomas; daughter, Lindsay Thomas and her partner, Jessica Rosenberg; son, Evan Thomas and his partner, Keith Bynum, Jr.; step-sons Jonathan Thum (Melissa), Daniel Thum (Mary), and Joseph Thum (Lauren); grandsons Jonah, Roman, Eli, Jackson, Targhee, and Poppy Seed. He is also survived by his brothers Kent Thomas (Connie), John Thomas (Lee), Rod Thomas (Linda), David Thomas (Nancy), Gary Thomas (Lori), and his sister Mary Tracy (Mark); as well as brother-in-laws Keith Hannemann (Peggy), Scott Hannemann (Jane); his father-in-law, Henry Hannemann, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15 from 5-7 p.m. A family service will be held on September 16 at 2 p.m., and an open reception will follow at The Veranda at the Meadow Barn at Country Orchard, 1690 Willow Street, West Harrisburg, SD.



We will be complying with the CDC rules in regards to Covid-19 and gatherings. If you would like to participate in the memorial remotely, it will be livestreamed

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
We coached our daughters in basketball throughout their elementary and Roosevelt High School off-season years in Sioux Falls. We spent many hours together in gyms, tournaments, and gatherings with their teammates, parents, and high school coaches forging skills, unforgettable memories, and stimulating conversations that transcended hoops. I miss my personal physician who always gave me quality time and service during our sessions. Most of all, I miss my friend. My morning prayer and reflection are in honor of Mel and his loving family.
Charlie Luecke
Friend
September 14, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Please know we are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers
Dale and Skye Thomsen
September 14, 2020
I had the privilege with working with Dr. Thomas at Avera McKennan. He was a very caring, compassionate, soft spoken and great listening man. He genuinely cared about his patients. He will be missed by many. Such a great man. Taken to soon. My sympathy to his family.
Sarah Sporrer
Coworker
September 13, 2020
Although Mel had been my doctor for a little less than a year. He was so kind and helpful. I feel we also had the SDSU basketball connection as Mel and two brothers played for my dad. Mel and the whole family are highly respected by the Marking family. He will be missed by many and taken too soon. I had just seen Mel for an appointment 11/2 weeks ago. Praise the Lord as we know Mel is in a better place!



Nancy Johnson
Friend
September 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. He visited me many times when i was hospitalized with Dr Gutnick He was from Alexandria I was from Canistota , so we visited often over our home towns. I will certainly miss his visits. Good man!!
Mrs. Karen Voeltz
Friend
September 13, 2020
I had the great privilege to work with Dr. Mel during his tenure at the SFVA Medical Center. He was the Medical Director for our VA during the COPD Research project I was involved in. He always was willing to give a listening ear for any questions my co-workers or I had. If, I saw him other places, he would always stop and talk and check up on my family. He will be missed by all of his patients and collegues.
Donald Anderson
Coworker
September 13, 2020
I knew Mel in college at SDSU in Brookings. What I remember most about Mel was his kindness and gentleness. He was an amazing athlete, yet always humble. I had no idea Mel had become a physician. I can think of no career better suited to him. His empathy and sincere interest in people's stories must have touched many many lives. Rest in peace Mel.
Patricia Wasser
Friend
September 13, 2020
I was privileged to work with Dr Mel for many years as a physician.
He was a strong yet gentle and kind person. Patient and always helpful.
He was dignified and carried himself with a calm and measured sense of commitment . Mel was very helpful to the Surgical service at the VA hospital in Sioux Falls for many years and as a colleague at Avera McKennan .
I am greatly saddened at the passing of this good man..
May he Rest in Peace in God's love.
JOHN RYAN
Coworker
September 13, 2020
One of the hardest working Jack Rabbits of all time, great player and great player. May he REST IN PEACE.
Cam Lind
September 13, 2020
Dear Family
Please accept our deepest sympathy on the passing of Mel. He was my Doctor and I (David) will miss him a great deal. May he rest in peace.

David and Val Ohrt
David Ohrt
Friend
September 13, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pamela Hammons
September 13, 2020
To the family of Dr. Melvin Thomas,
It is with great sadness I read of his death. I have been a patient of his for many years, he is a very caring, compassionate, soft spoken and great listening man. He genuinely cared about his patients. We always joked about the next visit. See you next year were my last words to him and he said I sure hope so. I won't forget those. You have my deepest sympathy. He will be hard to replace as I find a new caring doctor to take his place. A great loss for Avera.
Cindy Buss
September 12, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
kathy fouberg
September 12, 2020
Dear Family,
You have our deepest sympathy during this difficult time. Sincerely
David and Renita Monkelien
Renita Monkelien
Friend
