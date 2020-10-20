Nathanael Alexander, 40, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Family will be present for visitation from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.In accordance with church guidelines and the families request masks are required to be worn at both Nathanael's visitation and funeral service in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.Please check back shortly for Nathanael's full obituary, and a Zoom Link to watch his funeral live.The family kindly asks that you visit Nathanael's Go Fund Me Page to make a donation vs. sending flowers to support the educational needs of his two children.