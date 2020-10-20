1/1
Nathanael Alexander
1980-2020
Nathanael Alexander, 40, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Family will be present for visitation from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

In accordance with church guidelines and the families request masks are required to be worn at both Nathanael's visitation and funeral service in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Please check back shortly for Nathanael's full obituary, and a Zoom Link to watch his funeral live.

The family kindly asks that you visit Nathanael's Go Fund Me Page to make a donation vs. sending flowers to support the educational needs of his two children.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nate-alexander-memorial-fund

Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
October 20, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Nates passing! He will forever be in my heart! I will always love you Nate!
Shae Yates
October 19, 2020
Big prayers to you all! I have fond memories of playing kickball with Nate and all the laughs we shared. He told great stories and will be greatly missed.
Julie Schmitt
October 19, 2020
To his mom Pat and his two beautiful daughters Jazmyn and Nevaeh I am so very sorry for your loss! I know he loved you all so very much! Think of all of you during this heartbreaking time.
Becky Jacobi
October 19, 2020
Jazmyn and Nevaeh I am so sorry for the loss of your dad! I really liked your dad he was a great funny guy! He will be missed by many condolances to his mom Pat as well this must be so hard! My heart is breaking for you all!
Pat Jacobii
