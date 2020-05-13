Tracy Ann Sass
1974 - 2020
Tracy Sass, age 46 of Spearfish, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

No services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Tracy Ann Sass was born May 1, 1974 in Dearborn MI. She was the daughter of Richard and Margaret (Wical) Sass. Tracy graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1993. For the past several years, she has lived in Spearfish.

Tracy is survived by her mother, Margaret (Roy) Peterson of St. Onge; father, Richard (Marilyn) Sass of Kennewick WA; and her brother, Travis Sass of Big Piney WY.

Published in KELOLAND on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
