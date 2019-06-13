Norma wilcox-stover



Norma Wilcox-Stover, daughter of Earl and Majorie (Friebele) Zentmyer was born on June 9, 1925 at home in Oswego, and departed this life on December 1, 2018. She had attained the age of 93 years, five months, and twenty-two days, preceded in death by husbands, Homer Adkins of 23 years, father of Norma's 3 children, Don Wilcox, Herschel Stover, and brother James Zentmyer of Oswego.



Norma accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior while a young mother. She enjoyed the physical and spiritual blessings of the Lord.



Norma Visited most of the antique stores in the surrounding three states including Illinois, from tip to bottom. She loved stripping and refinishing wood furniture, co-owner of "Grannies Attic" in Big Rock, and owner of "Stamp A Dream" on Main Street Oswego. All resale shops were must stops, and her favorite hobby: moving furniture and switching rooms around in her home.



She leaves to greet later three children; Thomas (Linda) Adkins of Oswego, Teresa (Ronald) Cudzewicz of Port Charlotte, FL., and John (Glenda) Adkins of Port Charlotte, FL. Left to cherish memories of Norma are three dear sisters and one dear brother; Donna Saltzman Millington, IL., Sue Tuttle Yorkville, IL., Dolores (Jerry) Courtney of Cookeville, TN., and John (Lorie) Zentmyer of Clovis, CA. Nine grandchildren; Jamee Kirkman, Beth Adkins, Sara Dadey, Paul Adkins, Jeremy Cudzewicz, Jonathan Cudzewicz, Jordan Cudzewicz, Ania Cottrell, Stacy Dobberstein. Eight Great-grandchildren; Devin, Mitchel, Julia, Luke, Miah, Lily, Malachi, and Gloria.



Norma kept a long and loyal relationship with her sister-in-law, Jean (Zentmyer) Prince of Qswego



Norma leaves many nieces and nephews with whom she stayed very close and many great friends.



A celebration of life was held June 9, 2019. Her final resting place is Pearce Cemetery in Oswego. Published in the Kendall County Now on June 13, 2019