Arthur H. Hammelev

Feb. 13, 1931 - Dec. 18, 2019

Arthur H. Hammelev, age 88 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hickory Park in Greenfield, WI.

Born in Kenosha on February 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Russell and Hilda (Romahn) Hammelev. He attended local schools.

During the Korean War, from February 20, 1948 until his honorable discharge on April 9, 1952, Arthur served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He proudly received the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal with one Star and the United Nations Service Medal.

On December 5, 1953 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Beyer. They were lifetime supporters of St. Mark Catholic Church. Sadly, Patricia preceded Arthur in death.

For 39 years, Arthur was employed as a tool and die maker with OMC/Johnson Motors.

Arthur and his wife loved to spend Winters in Sun City, AZ. He has made many friends and he enjoyed talking with them on a daily basis. Arthur liked traveling and he enjoyed golfing in Kenosha and Arizona. His greatest gift in life was his children and grandchildren and attending their many activities.

Arthur is survived by his loving children, John (Gwen) Hammelev, Paul (Peggy) Hammelev, Michael Hammelev, Kevin (Jean) Hammelev, Mark (Christine) Hammelev and Karen (Paul) Schold; his grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Amy, Erin, Ryan, Matthew, Lauren, Alexander and Nicholas Hammelev and Shelby, Mitchell and Shannon Schold; and his great grandchildren, Bethany, Luke and Christian.

In addition to his parents and wife, Patricia, Arthur was preceded in death by his half-brother, Omer Rohman; and his sister, Shirley Rock.

Funeral Services honoring Arthur's life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. and it will conclude with full military honors at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A visitation for Arthur will be held on 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

