Denver F. Kelly

March 3, 1927 - October 27, 2019

Denver F. Kelly, age 92 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on March 3, 1927 in Liverpool, West Virginia and was the son of the late Eupha and Flavy Kelly.

He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and as a Merchant Marine.

On June 10, 1991 in Reno, Nevada, he was united in marriage to Carol Chroninger. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Denver was a Union Journeyman Electrician for 34 years; employed out of the Union Hall. He was a dedicated member of the IBEW Local Union 150- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO, in Libertyville, IL.

A member of First Christian Church in Kenosha; Denver would always lend a helping hand to friends and family with his electrical skills. He cheered for the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed fishing. He traveled to many places including Puerto Rico, Mexico and all over the United States with many times back to West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Dana (Connie) Kelly, Diane Kelly, Mike Kelly, Pam Hanson, Becky (John) Whitefoot; step children, Keith (Kay) McClurg, Janet (David) Epping and Teresa (Jesse) Macareno; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Lulabelle (Kenneth) Morris and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his two brothers.

Funeral Services honoring Denver's life will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow the service. A visitation for Denver will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 12 Noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

