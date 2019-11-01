Donald George Olson

Donald George Olson, 78, of Minong, Wis., passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

Don was born in Kenosha, Wis., on August 3, 1941 and baptized as Dominick George Perona, the son of Nebrosie Perona and Jean Anderson. When he was about 4, his parents divorced, and, shortly after, his mother married Lester Olson who officially adopted Don in 1948 as his son, Donald George Olson. He graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha with the Class of 1959.

His summers were spent in Oconto, Wis., near Green Bay with his grandfather Olson who taught him how to enjoy the great outdoors. Don also had a neighbor who would include him in his family hunting trips to northern Wis. He grew to love the life in the great north woods.

He retired to his cottage on the lake near Minong, Wis. Don always said that moving and living there was like being in heaven to him, and he always looked up to a sunny sky thanking his Heavenly Father.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret (nee Precht) Olson; his daughters, Valerie (Mark) De Rosch and Colleen (Jim) Quaid; stepdaughters, Holly (Jason) Gravitt; his grandchildren, Trevor De Rosch, Christopher Davis, Michael Davis, Wade Gravitt and Charlotte Gravitt.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Carol.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at New Hope Church in Minong, Wis.

For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.