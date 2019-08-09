Halden Eugene ""Shorty"" Myers

Halden Eugene "Shorty" Myers, 82, old of Bristol, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Wis. surrounded by love. He was born June 11, 1937, to the late Arthur and Mabel (nee Fegan) in Polo, Ill. Shorty married his wife, Charlene (nee Harris) on Feb. 20, 1960 ,at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Bristol, Wis. He served in the Wisconsin 32nd National Guard and U.S. Army. Halden was a member of the Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ, Antioch Moose Lodge 525, Disabled Veterans Association, and the Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association. He was also a former member of the Lake County Mounted Posse, Wisconsin Ropers Association, Kenosha Mounted Posse, and also a 4-H leader. Shorty enjoyed time with family, rodeos and horses, watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, golf, and Nascar.

Shorty is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlene; children, Debbie (John) Cronin of Bristol, Wis., Kim (Ken) Gillmore of Burlington, Wis., and Dan (Tammy) Myers of Platteville, Wis.; grandchildren, Telli (Greg) Langford of Clarksville, Tenn., Tiffany (Adam) Warren of Burlington, Wis., Tyler (Chelsea Dickson) Cronin of Salem, Wis., Tim (Shelly) Gillmore of Baraboo, Wis., Ben (Jeanine) Gillmore of Burlington, Wis., and Ryan Myers (Michelle Stevens) of Fort Scott, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Alex and Calloway Langford, Rylee and Cooper Warren, Morley Cronin, Lily Gillmore, Jillian, Bradley (Alexia Taylor) and Janell Gillmore; sister in law, Joyce Myers of Delavan, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Shorty was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald, Russell, and Harold; sister, Roberta Ruble; brother in law, Leo Ruble; sisters in law, Gertrude Myers and Vera Myers.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 MAIN ST. ANTIOCH, IL 60002. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ, 19073 W Grass Lake Rd, Lake Villa, IL 60046 with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m.. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Cook, Alyssa, Mark, and the staff at Brookside and Aurora At Home Hospice.

Please sign the online guestbook for Shorty at www.strangfh.com.