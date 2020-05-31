Henry L. Bardwell 1936 - 2020 Henry L. Bardwell, age 84 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at The Manor of Kenosha. He was born on January 11, 1936, he was the son of the late Carlos and Elenore (Elligan) Bardwell. Henry was employed with Kenosha Achievement Center and Pizza Hut. He loved taking walks to visit his friends, spend time people watching, enjoyed watching western movies, Bonanza, Andy Griffin and the Golden Girls. Henry is survived by his siblings, Phillip (Marilynn) Bardwell, Dolores Jelks, Margaret (Herman) Bailey and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers and one sister. Funeral Services honoring Henry's life will be held privately. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.