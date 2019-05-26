James David Maricle

1936 - 2019

Born on Nov. 18, 1936 to James and Esther Maricle in Neillsville, Wis. passed away on April 30, 2019 at his land in Valley, Wis., where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family.

James is survived by his loving wife Carol Ann, his brother Edward, his sons William (Janet) Maricle, James Maricle, Steve (Dawn) Maricle, daughter Cynthia Maricle, son-in-law Tom Brocato, grandchildren Jaclyn (Heather) Maricle, Stephanie (Bill) Simpson, Sarah (Brad) Schlintz, Clayton (Erica) Maricle, Rebecca (Tony) Knowles and great-grandaughter Brooklyn Knowles. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Esther Maricle, his brother William Maricle, and his daughter Jeanette Lee (Maricle) Brocato.

James grew up on a dairy farm in Thorp, Wis. His family moved to Waukegan, Ill. in 1950 where he went to high school and was on the undefeate wrestling team his senior year, participating in the Illinois State Wrestling Tournament in the heavyweight division in 1954. After high school he worked for Skokie Valley Asphalt and in the winter would travel to Mexico to scuba dive. During his career as a tool and die maker he was employed by Quadriel Inc. and also worked part-time at Knutson Tools. He then went to work for American Motors in Kenosha for 15 years when he also opened his own business of Kustom Krafts Tools for 40-plus years in Salem.

James enjoyed hunting and fishing on his 165-acre property in Valley, Wis. with his sons and extended family. He enjoyed many hunting trips to places such as Montana, Colorado, Canada, and South Africa. He took trips with his wife that included balloon rides, cruises in Alaska, the Panama Canal, Russia, and a European river cruise that included stops in Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria and Amsterdam. He also enjoyed whitewater rafting on several Wisconsin rivers with his son William and daughter-in-law Janet and camping and fishing on Castle Rock with his family. When at home, James enjoyed participating in his archery clubs, the Bristol Conservation Club and Racine Bowmen, snowmobiling with the Snow Weasels Club, and spending time with his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church (24929 75th St.) Paddock Lake. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church would be appreciated.

