John George Domanico Sr. (1933 - 2019)
  • "Dearest Joan and Family Lisa, John and Tina, my deepest..."
    - Clara and Don Pappenfuss
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
John George Domanico, Sr.

July 30, 1933 - Dec. 12, 2019

John George Domanico, Sr., 86, of Mt. Pleasant, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Racine on July 30, 1933, son of the late James and Rosina (Née: Yanne) Domanico.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 18, 2019
