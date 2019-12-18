John George Domanico, Sr.

July 30, 1933 - Dec. 12, 2019

John George Domanico, Sr., 86, of Mt. Pleasant, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Racine on July 30, 1933, son of the late James and Rosina (Née: Yanne) Domanico.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

