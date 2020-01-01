Lucy Jennett

1920 - 2019

Lucy Jennett, 99, passed away at Rosedale Green Nursing Home in Northern Kentucky near the home of her daughter, Barbara. Lucy was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on December 13, 1920, the daughter of Camillo and Domenica Vittori. She attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1939. On July 11, 1945, she married Raymond J. Jennett. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1990.

Before her marriage she was employed by Jockey and Nash Motors, a true Rosie the Riveter of her time. After her marriage she focused on being a housewife and a mother.

She is survived by her three children, Barbara Osborn (John, deceased), Thomas Jennett (Jodi) and Mary Lichter (John).

She is also survived by four grandchildren, Sarah Phillips (Garrett), Jenna Lichter, Kelsey Jennett, and Craig Stumpf (Didi), and by three great grandchildren, Lawson and Lydie Phillips and Zachary Stumpf, and her sister, Esther Gostynski, along with many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Margaret Ward.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son-in-law John, and her brothers, Dominic and Richard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rosedale Green for the compassionate and outstanding care Lucy received during her time there.

A memorial service will be planned for later this summer in Kenosha. Lucy will be returned to All Saints Masoleum to be inurned with her husband, Raymond.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to: Kenosha's Forgotten Friends, a 501(c)(3) animal rescue, P.O. Box 831, Kenosha, WI. 53141; Salvation Army Kenosha, 3116 75th Street, Kenosha, WI. 54142 or Rosedale Green Nursing/Rehab Center, 4250 Glenn Avenue, Covington, KY 41015.

Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel is assisting the family