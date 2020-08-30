Mark V. Novak

November 13, 1953 - August 26, 2020

Mark V. Novak, age 66, passed away at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Mark was born in Kenosha, WI on November 13, 1953, he was the son of the late Chet and Grace (Bemowski) Novak. He was a graduate of Bradford High School in 1972.

On July 5, 1975, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Franti at Holy Nativity Church. At the time of his passing they were blessed with 45 years of marriage.

He was employed by American Motors/Chrysler until the plant closed. He then worked for S.C. Johnson & Co, until his retirement in 2013.

Mark could often be found in front of the TV watching the Brewers or Packers. He enjoyed a good trip to the casino. He liked to collect and search for old coins. In his younger years, he was quite the bowler! He especially enjoyed spoiling his granddaughters with treats whenever he came to visit.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his daughter, Amy (Sheldon) Carlton; his two granddaughters, Laney and Lexi; his siblings, Cheryl Novak, Noreen (Kevin) Wilkensen, Scott (Lorrie) Novak, Jim (Trisha) Novak and Lee (Maria) Novak; his sister in-law and brothers in-law, Annette (Ron) Haapala and Gordie (Brenda) Franti; his pet dog, Harley and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services honoring Mark's life will be held privately at a later date.

A special thank you to the family for their support. In addition, the family would also like to thank the staff at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie and the doctors for the compassionate care they provided Mark.

