Mary ""Sissy"" Siepler Hansen

1955-2020

Mary "Sissy" Siepler Hansen, a chosen daughter of God, returned home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, for a glorious reunion with her savior, family, and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a special video tribute at 5:30 p.m.

Full obituary information to run on Sunday, October 11th's edition of the Kenosha News.

