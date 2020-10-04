1/1
Mary Siepler "Sissy" Hansen
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary ""Sissy"" Siepler Hansen

1955-2020

Mary "Sissy" Siepler Hansen, a chosen daughter of God, returned home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, for a glorious reunion with her savior, family, and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a special video tribute at 5:30 p.m.

Full obituary information to run on Sunday, October 11th's edition of the Kenosha News.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Sissy's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
05:30 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Memorial service
09:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved