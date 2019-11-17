Michael Edward Hughes

1941 - 2019

Michael Edward Hughes, 78, passed away on October 31st in Vero Beach, FL with his wife and children near his side.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Jan. 12, 1941 to Edward and Marie Hughes, Mike graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Kenosha and from Marquette University with a degree in Journalism in 1964. Mike married Elizabeth White, also from Kenosha, in 1965 and later they had two children, Michael and Anne.

Mike started his career as a journalist at the Kenosha News before moving into the field of public relations. In 1974 Mike accepted a position heading Selz Seabolt in New York City, and he moved his family to Greenwich, CT where they happily resided for the next 34 years. He also held positions at AT&T and ITT, started his own public relations firm, and authored PLATFORM TENNIS, an instructional book about a popular New England winter sport. In 2005, he and his wife retired to Naples, Florida where they lived for nearly 15 years before relocating to Vero Beach last year to be closer to family.

Family always came first to Mike, and his love will be felt forever. He was a devoted husband, loving father and an amazing "Papa" to his three grandsons who meant the world to him. He was also blessed with wonderful friends from all aspects of life and he spent many years playing his favorite sport, golf, at Milbrook Club in Greenwich, CT and Wyndemere Country Club in Naples, FL. He will be remembered as a consummate gentleman who was kind to all and who was loved by many-and for his fun loving spirit and witty sense of humor which will live on in our hearts forever.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Beth) White Hughes, his best friend to whom he was married for 54 years; his son Michael William Hughes (wife Emma Lopez) of Orlando who greatly admired him; and his daughter Anne Hughes O'Connor (husband Matthew) and their three sons Matthew, Kyle and Dylan O'Connor of Vero Beach, Florida, who absolutely adored him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Pfau Leipzig, as well as his parents, Edward and Marie Hughes, all of Kenosha, Wisconsin-as well as many nieces, nephews, and a brother and sister in law.

A celebration of his life is planned for November 23rd in Naples, FL.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful support of Alzheimer's/Parkinson Association of Indian River County and VNA Hospice House, both in Vero Beach, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com