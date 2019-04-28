Michael F. Lindstrom

1975 - 2019

Michael F. Lindstrom, 44, passed away in his sleep on April 18, 2019, from cardiac failure and Polycythemia, at his home in Wisconsin Dells.

Michael was born on Jan. 12, 1975, in Waukegan, Ill., to Michael H. Lindstrom and Jeanie (Raith) Le Claire, on the coldest night of the year.

Mike attended Bristol Grade School and graduated from Central High School, Paddock Lake in 1993. He began spending most of his summers at Camp Delton Club with his family in 1988. He often said he wanted to live in the Dells and he made that dream come true. Most recently, he worked as a local truck driver for Royal Excavating, Wisconsin Dells.

Mike enjoyed watching Nascar, fishing, camping, golf and most of all his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He and his bonus dad, Randy, were able to attend the Packers Vikings game last fall, where Mike tried intimidating Packer fans. Mike was also a game show and movie aficionado. He loved the movies, Dances With Wolves and Dirty Dancing. He loved listening to Jimmy Buffett music and Gordon Lightfoots song, "The Edmund Fitzgerald" and attending the Trans Siberian Orchestra with family. Mike had an amazing sense of humor and would often play jokes on his friends and family. He was always ready to laugh and enjoyed his life to the fullest. In his last few years he became disabled by joint replacements of his knees and hips and a blood cancer. But he did his best to "Breathe in. Breathe out. Move on," as Jimmy Buffett sang.

Mike is survived by his parents, Jeanie and Randy Le Claire, Kenosha; sister, Lacy (R.J.) Dusak, Kenosha; brother, Jeffrey Lindstrom, Tucson, AZ; fiancé, Tracy Volkey, Wisconsin Dells and her children, Tyler and Karly; nieces, Claire and Nora Dusak; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and step-sister, Melissa (Shaun) Madsen of East Lake Tapp, WA. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael H. Lindstrom, his grandparents, and step-brother, Steven Le Claire.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at noon at the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street, Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be held the same day at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Please wear an item of purple clothing in honor of "Mikes Vikes." He would love seeing Packer fans in purple!