Kenosha News

Michelle R. Drea

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle R. Drea.
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michelle R. Drea

Michelle R. Drea, 53, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Shelly will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Catholic Funeral Mass and committal service will occur at a later date in Valton, Wisconsin. Memorials would be appreciated to the Adult Congenital Heart Association

(www.achaheart.org ) in Michelle's memory.

Please visit our website for a full obituary.

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Michelle's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.