Michelle R. Drea

Michelle R. Drea, 53, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Shelly will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Catholic Funeral Mass and committal service will occur at a later date in Valton, Wisconsin. Memorials would be appreciated to the Adult Congenital Heart Association

(www.achaheart.org ) in Michelle's memory.

