Mildred M. Frazier Cassiani September 4, 1924 - May 17, 2020 KENOSHA - Mildred M. Frazier Cassiani, age 95, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Mildred was born in Detroit, MI on September 4, 1924, the daughter of the late George and Edith (nee: Jensen) Cooper. She was a graduate of Eastern High School in Detroit and also completed two years of Detroit Technical College. Upon relocating to Somers in 1947 and later to Kenosha, she became employed at Rainfair where she worked for n23 years. She then worked part-time at the Dairy Queen on located on 22nd Ave. in Kenosha for many years. She loved to read her Bible Daily and take her beloved dog Gus for walks. She also enjoyed caring for flowers and baking treats for her many friends and her Parkside Baptist Church family, where she was a longtime member. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Doyal Whippo) Frazier Myers of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren Paula, Ronnie, and Megan, and her great grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Brogan, Ethan, Ava and Carson. She was preceded in death by a daughter Debra Frazier; sons Daniel and Thomas Frazier, and her sister Geraldine Liston. I have only slipped away into the next room. Whatever we were to each other, we still are. Speak to me in the same easy way you always have. Laugh as we laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together. Play, smile, and enjoy the sunsets and think of me. Bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Mildred will be held on Thursday from 12 Noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. The family requests In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Parkside Baptist Church, 2620 14th Pl., Kenosha, WI 53140, Seasons Hospice, 6737 W, Washington Road, Suite 2150, West Allis, WI 53214 OR Casa del Mare', MEMORY CARE UNIT, 3508 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wi 53140. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY William J. Althaus, Associate (corner of KR & Meachem Road) 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 20, 2020.