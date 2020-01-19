Rose M. Conklin

July 1, 1926 - January 8, 2020

Rose M. Conklin, age 93, previously of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation in Florida.

Born on July 1, 1926 in Waukegan, IL; she is the daughter of the late Ann (Thomas) Palusius. Rose was educated through the Waukegan Public Schools.

She was united in marriage to Louis Yarc, Sr. at St Joseph Catholic Church in North Chicago. He preceded her in death in 1981. She then married Harry Conklin on October 17, 1986 at St. Mary Catholic Church and they made Kenosha their home. Sadly, Harry passed away in 2006.

She was employed as a Circuit Court Clerk and with the Waukegan Police Department for 10 years. Rose was also a hairdresser with the Marsh Funeral Home in Waukegan for 10 years.

Before moving to Florida, Rose was involved in the community as a member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter 859 in Zion-Benton; a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of the Homer Derringer Post # 281 and a member of the VFW Post #1865 Auxiliary. She volunteered at St. Catherine's Hospital and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rose loved gardening, baking, crafts and bingo. She also enjoyed traveling; but most of all she loved her pets!!

Rose is survived by her children, David Yarc, Gail (Donnie) Hilson, Russ Yarc, Keith (Darla) Yarc; stepdaughter, Leah (Conklin) Dickey; sons in law, Danny DeFilippis, Sr. and Jimmy Taylor; grandchildren, Richard Yarc, Michele (Yarc) Etienne, David Yarc Jr., Diane (Yarc) Holverson, Matty Yarc, Tony Riek Jr., Thomas Padgett Jr., Donny Padgett, Brent DeFilippis, Matthew DeFilippis, Katrina (Yarc) Morgan, Andrew Gonorski, Anthony Yarc, Ashley Rose Taylor, Lisa Marie Bedore and Eric Singleton; 22 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with her mother, Ann and her husbands, LouisYarc, Sr. and Harry Conklin; she was preceded in death by a son, Louis Yarc, Jr.; daughters, Tina De Filippis and Sally Taylor; stepdaughter, Sheri (Conklin) Singleton and a grandson, Danny DeFilippis Jr.

Funeral Services honoring Rose's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at 2:30p.m in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. A visitation for Rose will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com