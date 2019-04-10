Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth "McManus" West.

Ruth Lee "McManus" West

1924 - 2019

Ruth Lee (McManus) West, 95, died peacefully on Thursday, April 5, 2019, in Verona, Wis., with family by her side. Born on Monday, Jan. 21, 1924, in Connellsville, Pa., she was baptized in the Presbyterian church in Vanderbilt. Called "Lee" by friends and family, she was known for her warmth and her sense of humor. She was an avid reader, a talented, frequent bridge player, and a quick conversationalist.

Lee graduated from high school, where she was a majorette, and in 1942, at the age of 18, took a job at Anchor-Hocking Glass Corporation's Connellsville plant, operating and repairing machinery that formed metal lids for baby food jars. Though she wasn't engaged in building bombers, Lee took pride in her role as a "Rosie the Riveter," helping to fill in for the men who had gone off to fight in World War II, continuing that work for more than ten years. In later years, she would also work as an Employment Counselor.

Lee met her husband Bob on a blind date in 1947, and they married in 1948. Bob said that Lee was "the light of my life. My soulmate."

Lee was very proud of her husband, as well as both of her sons – Paul, who was born in 1953, and Bob, born in 1956 — and of their accomplishments. Holding several offices in PTA, she enthusiastically supported her sons' activities throughout their school years, and throughout life. Lee's devotion and generosity of spirit expanded as the family grew over time to include Paul's wife Kelly, their children Lindsey and Bobby, and Lindsey's wife Christiane. In Aug. of 2018, Lee was thrilled to welcome Lindsey's and Christiane's son Jack – her first great-grandson.

Ruth Lee attended Presbyterian churches all her life, and was very active in congregations in Pa., Texas, and Kenosha, Wis. In Finleyville, Pa., she served as President of Sunday School Classes, and was moderator for several Circles in her Texas church. Lee was a member of the Texas Women's Association, and President of Presbyterian Women at her church in Baytown, Texas, serving in the same office at First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha, helping to lead kitchen remodeling efforts there. Lee was instrumental in the formation of a new women's group, "Fireside Friends," at the Kenosha church.

Over her ninety-five years, Lee grew up in an era of horse-drawn streetcars; experienced the Great Depression and the rationing of World War II; woke up her sons so they could witness humankind's first steps on the moon; and was celebrated by friends and family in social media posts on the Internet.

She was loved by family, by friends, and even by those who only knew her in passing.

Ruth Lee West was preceded in death in 2011 by her husband Robert William West, and is survived by her sons Paul (Kelly) and Bob, her granddaughter Lindsey (Christiane) and grandson Bobby, as well as her great-grandson Jack.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha, or to the Wisconsin Lions Club Summer Camp for Youth.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11, at First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943