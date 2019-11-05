Shirley M. Lea

Shirley Lea, 88, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Shirley was born on May 16, 1931, the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Johanna) Sorensen Sr. Shirley married James Lea on October 2, 1948 in Kenosha.

She was a member of the First Christian Church. Her hobbies included reading her bible, spending time with family and friends, baking, cooking, and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Lea of California, Patty (Tom) Rivers of Virginia, Debbie Applebee of Kenosha; brother, Earl (Dottie) Sorensen of South Carolina; three grandchildren; and one great grandson. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James, brothers, Fred Jr, Chet, Harold, and sister, Ruth.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. till noon, with funeral services to follow at noon. Burial at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

