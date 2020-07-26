Terry Don Peaslee

1947 - 2020

Terry Don Peaslee, Sr., age 73, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hospice House/Hospice Alliance.

Born in Richland Center, WI on April 3, 1947, he was the son of the late Warren E. and Hazel A. (Marshall) Peaslee. Terry was a 1965 graduate of Zion-Benton Township High School.

Terry proudly served our country in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge on October 26, 1965.

He was employed as a dispatcher for Quality Carriers and Diamond Transportation.

Terry will be remembered for his uplifting and charming personality. He enjoyed watching drag racing, and loved to bowl, golf and play pool.

He is survived by his children, Terry Don Peaslee, Jr of Ft. Worth, TX, James Raymond Peaslee of Poolville, TX and Cody Jared Peaslee of Somers, WI; his siblings, Jan R. Keeton of Lake Villa, IL and Rhonda M. (Martin, Jr.) Rudolph of Beach Park, IL.

Funeral services honoring Terry's life will be held privately. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI, 53158 or the American Heart Association, 720 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202 would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com