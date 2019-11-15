Kenosha News

William F. DePaoli (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
William F. "'Bill'" DePaoli, Sr.

1940-2019

William F. DePaoli, Sr., 79, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born on August 21, 1940, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Victor Sr., and Clara (Pillager) DePaoli.

He married Alice Schiefel on December 12, 1959.

Bill worked as a supervisor and repair relief man for over 30 years at AMChrysler and retired in 1988. He was an excellent craftsman, enjoyed watching auto racing, and was a member of the Local 72.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; and his son, William DePaoli, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by a son, Brian Lee DePaoli; and his siblings, Victor Jr., Joseph, Richard, and Mary DePaoli.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17th, at Proko Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 15, 2019
