Betty Wilder Newbury, 76, of Versailles, Kentucky, passed away Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Edward Lee Hearne Newbury and Lucea Caroline (Wilder) Newbury of Lexington, KY. She was the granddaughter of the late Dr. Edgar Lucius Wilder and Ada Daniel Wilder of Louisville and the late Henry Lee Newbury and Anna Hearne Newbury of Dallas, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Wilder Turnbull Haagenstad (Todd) of Los Alamos, NM; granddaughters, Kaitlin Margaret Leah Haagenstad Martinez (Ryan) of Los Alamos, NM, Elizabeth Lucia Irene Haagenstad Merrill (Lyken) of Missoula, MT, and Claira Lee Wilder Haagenstad, also of Los Alamos, NM; great-grandchildren, Aemilia Lucea, Jackson Rivers, Dakotah Rain, and Neoma Emmarie Martinez all of Los Alamos, NM, and her sisters, Willie Ann Lansing of Las Vegas, NM and Lee Daniel Newbury of Lexington, KY. Ms. Newbury graduated from University High School, Lexington. She attended the University of Mississippi, Oxford, and Transylvania University in Lexington where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Fraternity. With her interest in law, she later earned a Paralegal Certification from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. Ms. Newbury was presented at the first Blue Grass Charity Ball in 1961. She chaired the School Puppetry Program for the Junior League of Lexington and was active in the Sister City Program between Lexington and Deauville, France. She held memberships with the Lexington Cotillion Club, the Blue Grass Charity Foundation, and Spindletop Hall. Ms. Newbury co-founded, and co-owned Patch Matchers in Chevy Chase and also owned and started the Hollow Stump Gift Shop in the Lansdowne Shopping Center, Lexington. Later, she would design and create jewelry in a new business she named Silver Mittens. Throughout her years, Ms. Newbury enjoyed visiting her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren near Santa Fe, New Mexico where she developed an appreciation for New Mexican arts, culture, and cuisine. In these last few years, she took great pleasure in her life in Versailles, KY where she supported their local offering of interesting shops, restaurants, auctions, and especially the Woodford Theatre. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Newbury’s arrangements. Her family will have a private burial service at the Newbury Family burial plot in Pilot Point, TX. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
. To share a remembrance of Ms. Newbury or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.