age 82, of Richmond, KY passed away April 26, 2019. Our Dad was a proud 5th generation McIntosh and the oldest child born to Roy and Delcie McIntosh. He was delivered by a midwife, at Turkey Creek in Houston, KY on May 17, 1936. The doctor arrived by mule from Jackson the next day and was compensated with one dollar, some eggs, and a meal. Dad was first educated in the two-room Mission Presbyterian Church that both of his Grandfathers helped build. By third grade he and his sister Eula Spears (Willis), and soon to be born brother Hershal (deceased) moved to Lexington with their parents and attended Picadome and Lafayette schools. After a stint in the army, he attended Georgetown College to play football. During this time he met then married our beautiful Mother, Patricia Ann Coyle McIntosh (deceased). They were married for 56-years and together raised two sons, two daughters, and cherished nine grandchildren. Their children are David (Pattie Wood) and his children Chase, Madeleine and Isabel, son Jeff (Sheila) and daughters Keene and Sydney, daughter Melanie Carter (Tate) and sons Nicholas and Jackson (deceased), and daughter Angie Cox (Elden) and children Mason and Logan. Dad began his long accomplished career as a life insurance salesman with Life of Georgia and finished as the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kentucky Central. Dad was a loyal and long-time supporter of UK Athletics (especially football) and the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament. He also enjoyed farming, fishing, golf, entertaining with Mom and every one of his countless friends. Dad believed true wealth in life was family and friends. He leaves this world a truly wealthy man. In addition to his sister, brother-in-law, children and grandchildren, Dad leaves to cherish his memory his nieces and nephews: Russell (Lori) Spears, Susan (Charles), Grace and Luke Hughes, and Heather, Ty and Ellen McIntosh. He also leaves many, many special cousins including Bob (Debbie) Turner, Sam Turner, Peggy McIntosh and Laura Deck. Funeral services will be May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Reverend Chad Snellgrove will officiate. Visitation will follow. A memorial service at Spring Valley Golf Club will be held at a later date. Mom and Dad's ashes will be buried in the family cemetery in Breathitt County during the McIntosh Family Reunion in October. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jackson McIntosh Memorial Foundation. Checks can be made to JMCMF and mailed to Matt Kendall, 4603 Hillside Drive, Rogers, AR 72758.