BRADLEY Charles "Moon", ,To know Charles E. Bradley, better known as "Moon," was to love him. He moved to Prestonsburg as a young boy right after the Great Depression. On his walks to Prestonsburg Elementary as a boy, he would sell his cow's milk and use the money to pay for his school lunches a nickel for two hot dogs or a nickel for a hamburger. He was a graduate of Prestonsburg High School where he was the senior class President, Editor-in-Chief of the school yearbook and a Full Back for the 1948 championship football team. After graduation he attended Morehead State University where he obtained a degree in education. He truly enjoyed working hard and being productive and, even on vacation, sought out ways to be industrious. He enjoyed long and successful careers in oil and gas exploration, commercial construction (building a few Kentucky schools and the local American Standard factory) and commercial real estate development. Work was as much a hobby as a vocation so retirement was never a consideration and he was fortunate to still be working and productive at 89. Although the community probably recognized him primarily as a businessman, his family and friends knew the most important roles in his life were being a father, grandfather and friend. He excelled at all three. He was a "door's always open" person, no matter the time or day you could count on him if you needed anything. His sweet, welcoming smile and warm hugs will be missed dearly. In his spare time, he was an avid solitaire player, newspaper reader and comic fan, jelly bean enthusiast, enjoyed wine nights with his grandkids, and watching Jeopardy and women's and men's UK games. He never missed a chance to spend time with family, friends and neighbors who frequently enjoyed sharing laughter and stories sitting around his kitchen table. He lived a fun-filled life, full of travels, family get togethers, work he was passionate about, gardening, photography, and caring for pets he adored, including his cat Dot Dot. May we all be inspired by his life to live a life full of love for others, adventure, and hard work. Charles Edwin "Moon" Bradley, age 89, of Prestonsburg, KY, widower of Della Francis Bradley, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 in the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY. He was born October 13, 1930 in Spencer, WV a son of the late Smith F. and Violet Sturgill Bradley. Charles "Moon" Bradley was a businessman who actively developed real estate and did oil and gas exploration. He is survived by one son, Charles R. "Randy" Bradley, Prestonsburg, one sister; Carol Bradley Hawks, Jackson. TN, eleven grandchildren: Heather R. Bradley, Emily Bradley Dodge, Megan Wood, Charles W.T. Bradley, Chance E. Bradley, Whitney A. Bradley, Case H. Bradley, Rimini A. Merrick, Claire Shepherd, Levi Bradley and William Bradley, and six great grandchildren; Kennedy Gibson, Taylor Wood, Connor Wood, Jayden Dodge, Charles Conor Shepherd and Elijah Shepherd. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one son, Anthony "Tony" Bradley, and one brother; Smith F. Bradley Jr. A private family funeral service for Charles Edwin "Moon" Bradley will be conducted Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg, with the Hall Funeral Home caring for those arrangements. Pallbearers: Smith "Butch" Bradley,, Chance E. Bradley, Case H. Bradley, Beau Spurlock, Scott F. Bradley, Monte Merrick In lieu of flowers family suggest donations to the Baptist Learning Center at Irene Cole First Baptist Church, 157 S Front St. Prestonsburg, KY 41653.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store