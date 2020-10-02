1/1
Christopher Beau Greely
1971 - 2020
, 49, of Redondo Beach, CA. passed away September 30 in Redondo Beach, CA. Beau was born August 1, 1971 in Lexington to Ann Evans and John Joseph Greely III. He grew up in Midway, went to the Baylor School in Chattanooga, South Kent School in Connecticut and the University of Ky. He is a 4th generation thoroughbred horseman and spent his years after college working in France under Criquette Head and in California under Richard Mandella. After forming his own stable in California, he won numerous stakes races including the Pacific Classic, the Woodford Reserve and the Jockey Club Gold Cup. More recently he was involved in underwater and art photography. Beau was preceded in death by his best friend and brother, John Joseph Greely IV and his grandparents Dorothy and Richard Crutcher and Eunice and John Greely Jr. Besides his parents he is survived by his children Christopher Beau Greely II, Jacqueline Greely and Margaux Greely all of Redondo Beach , CA., his sisters Shannon Totty (Seward), Lexington and Laura Whitworth (Jason), Atlanta, the mother of his children, Heidi Marsh, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and a special friend Tracy Stephenson. Due to Covid 19 there will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington. Arrangements are being handled by Milward Funeral Directors, Broadway. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to God’s Food Pantry(1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington 40511) in response to need for food during the pandemic.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
