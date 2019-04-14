Resources More Obituaries for Cordia Blodgett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cordia Blodgett

Obituary Flowers Cordia Blodgett, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019. Cordia was born May 19, 1936 in Crum, WV to the late Thomas and Bessie (Chapman) Chaffin. She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Cordia was preceded in death by her husband Frank Blodgett; her siblings Charlie Chaffin, Nellie Evans, Amy Jean Maynard, and Mary Lou Chaffin; sister in law Joyce Chaffin and brother in law Emory Evans. Survivors include her sister Geraldine (Joseph) Huffman of Jonesboro, IN and her brother Glen Chaffin of Louisa, KY. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Fort Gay Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Blodgett. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries