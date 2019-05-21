Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel Visitation: 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at Jones-Preston Funeral Home Burial: Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Kentucky Daymion Devonta Belcher, age 23, of Oil Springs, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Daymion was born February 24, 1996 in Floyd County, Kentucky, son of Jamie Sue Anderson Belcher of Oil Springs, Kentucky and Roger "Bo" Belcher, of Paintsville, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he survived by four sisters, Megan Ratliff of Staffordsville, Kentucky, Ashlee Belcher, Hannah Belcher, and Kennedi Tipton all of Oil Springs, Kentucky; one niece, Aubrey Daniel of Staffordsville, Kentucky; paternal grandmother, Dovie Belcher of Paintsville, Kentucky; maternal grandparents, Jim and Pam Anderson of Oil Springs, Kentucky; and aunt, Tracey (Tony) Hatfield of Oil Springs, Kentucky. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Bubby Davis and Chad Blair officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mr. Daymion Belcher. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2019