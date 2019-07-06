Donald Edward Slagel, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Don, son of Edward Koehler Slagel and Margaret Schurch Slagel, was born September 30, 1930, and grew up in Lexington, Kentucky. As a boy Don was beloved by a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins for his cheery, energetic personality. As a young man and polio survivor, he enjoyed all-night games of cards with his friends. Some of Don’s fondest memories are the years he spent at The Darrow School in the Berkshire region of New York State. Don attended the University of Kentucky, earning a Masters degree in soils and agronomy, and went on to earn a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin. At Wisconsin, he joined the Hoofer’s Club in order to learn to sail on Lake Mendota. Sailing with Don was a favorite experience for many friends and family members. After a memorable year in Sweden for post-graduate research, Don dedicated himself to a career as a cancer research scientist at the University of Kentucky and, for many years, as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. In retirement, Don served on the board of the Fayette County Conservation District. For recreation, he enjoyed many hours on the family farm, working cattle, driving tractors, baling hay, and overseeing operations. Don was a true son of the Bluegrass region of Kentucky: enjoying the University of Kentucky Wildcats football and basketball games, attending horse races at Keeneland and Red Mile, and sitting for hours surveying the farm. The rolling Kentucky farmland was a touchstone for his life. Of special note is the dedicated group of people who particularly contributed to Don’s quality of life, especially Lynn Brumleve and Greg Wilson. Their care and friendship enabled Don to live out his final years on the farm he loved. Don is survived by his brother Brad Slagel, sister Tillie Barker, his three sons, which he shared with his former spouse, Wylie Schaffer: Pete, Cage, and Zach; the children of his son Pete and former spouse, Linda Griffin Slagel: Chaucey Slagel, Margaret Slagel and Will Slagel; and the children of his son Zach and Lou Ann Slagel: Ashley Slagel-Perry, E. Koehler Slagel 3rd, and Tanner Slagel. He was predeceased by his brother Capt. Edward K. Slagel Jr. Memorial Donations can be made to St. Augustine’s Chapel, 472 Rose St., Lexington Ky 40508 (https://stasatuk.org). A visitation will take place Sunday July 7, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, at Milward-Broadway. A graveside service will be held Monday July 8, 2019, 9:00 AM, at Lexington Cemetery, 833 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40508, Section 44, Lot 409. Meet at front gate by 8:40 AM for procession to grave at 8:50 AM. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 6, 2019