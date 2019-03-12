Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy E. Jones

Obituary Flowers Dorothy Ellen Jones, 93, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home. She was born April 17, 1925 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ed and Nettie Herald Beasley. Dorothy was a farmer's wife, were she took pride in making their home and raising her daughter on their farm in Woodford County, and being a caregiver to other family members and friends. She was a member Pinckard Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Jones, and siblings, Mae Freda, Betty Beasley, Pete Beasley, Melvin Beasley, Bill Beasley, Andy Beasley, and Donnie Beasley. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Jones, Versailles, sister, Edna Jean Robinson, Versailles, grandchildren, Jason Blaurock, Jessica Hall, Christopher Blaurock, Colton Blaurock, and great-grandchildren, Addyson and Trenton Hall. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Pinckard Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 209 also at Pinckard Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery were pallbearers will be, Jack Jones, Ron Patton, Tommy Jones, Chad Taylor, Eric Taylor, Mike Beasley, John Michael Freda, and Michael Blaurock.Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Taylor, Dr. William Childers, Sonny Briscoe, Gary Briscoe, and Terry Briscoe. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries