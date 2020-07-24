1/1
Fayola "Faye" Merrel
1957 - 2020
MERRELL Fayola "Faye", 63, passed away Tuesday, July 21, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Born February 27, 1957 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Slone Hager. Ms. Merrell worked for the Crothall Cleaning Services working at the University of Kentucky. She is survived by three siblings, Donnie Bowers, Steve Hager, and Dixie Hale. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hager. A graveside service will be 11 am Saturday, July 25 at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Paris Kentucky. The family of Ms. Merrell would like to give a special thank you to all of Ms. Merrell's co-workers at UK for their support and kindness and visiting her in the hospital.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memory Gardens
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Rest In Peace Ms.Faye. Thank you for always being so kind to me. You never failed to speak when we saw each other. You will be in my memories forever!
Love,
Bee
Bee J
Coworker
