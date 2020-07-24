MERRELL Fayola "Faye", 63, passed away Tuesday, July 21, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Born February 27, 1957 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Slone Hager. Ms. Merrell worked for the Crothall Cleaning Services working at the University of Kentucky. She is survived by three siblings, Donnie Bowers, Steve Hager, and Dixie Hale. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hager. A graveside service will be 11 am Saturday, July 25 at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Paris Kentucky. The family of Ms. Merrell would like to give a special thank you to all of Ms. Merrell's co-workers at UK for their support and kindness and visiting her in the hospital.



