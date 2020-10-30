BOLASH Helen, 96, wife of the late Philip Bolash, died Oct. 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Kostrzomb. Survivors include her children, John (Joanne) Bolash of Lexington, Alan (Nancy) Bolash of Williamsburg, VA, and Carol (Steve) Pratt of Aurora, CO; and her grandchildren, Nicholas Bolash, Hannah Irwin and Megan Lane. Visitation will be on Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 1:30pm to 3:00pm. A private inurnment will take place at Pax Christi Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Care. www.milwardfuneral.com