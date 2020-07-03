1/1
John Allen Reeves
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REEVES, John Allen, 78, husband of Ethel Reeves, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was born July 25, 1941 in Lexington, KY. He retired as a firefighter after 36 years of service in Fayette County. He established his own successful business, Reeves Construction Company, which he ran for over 40 years. Survivors other than his wife include his daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Goen, Lisa (Ron) Wilson and Kymberly Reeves; son, Shay (Donna) Van Winkle; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, John Dewayne Reeves. A 10:30 am service will take place Monday, July 6 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 -8 pm Sunday at Kerr Brothers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved