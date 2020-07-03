REEVES, John Allen, 78, husband of Ethel Reeves, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was born July 25, 1941 in Lexington, KY. He retired as a firefighter after 36 years of service in Fayette County. He established his own successful business, Reeves Construction Company, which he ran for over 40 years. Survivors other than his wife include his daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Goen, Lisa (Ron) Wilson and Kymberly Reeves; son, Shay (Donna) Van Winkle; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, John Dewayne Reeves. A 10:30 am service will take place Monday, July 6 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 -8 pm Sunday at Kerr Brothers.