1/1
Joseph E. Urbassik
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URBASSIK Joseph E., age 95 of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the VA Medical Center-Cooper Dr. He was born on February 21, 1925 in Johnstown, PA, the middle child of seven to the late Joseph and Sophie Urbassik. Joe was a WWII Veteran having served in Egypt as an airplane mechanic. A member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Joe was a retired plant manager having worked in Cleveland, OH, Saginaw, MI, and Cynthiana, KY. Joe met his second wife square dancing. They were happily married for 14 years, and enjoyed traveling and their regular Thursday date nights. He was generous with his time, easy to laugh, enjoyed helping others, loving and kind. Joe was also a member of the VFW and a Kentucky Colonel. Besides his wife, he is survived by: a son, Joseph Raymond Urbassik and his wife Colleen Chihak of Palo Alto, CA; a daughter, Mary Urbassik of Williamston, MI; grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Adam, R.J. and his wife Jenny, and Donna Marie; three step-children, Sheila, Sherry, and Brad; and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: his first wife, Cecilia; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth A. and Lorraine Urbassik; grandson, Kenny Urbassik; and six siblings. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Kerr Brother Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road officiated by Rev. Paul Prabell. Visitation will be 1-2pm Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date in Johnstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kerr Brother Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kerr Brother Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved