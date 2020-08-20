URBASSIK Joseph E., age 95 of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the VA Medical Center-Cooper Dr. He was born on February 21, 1925 in Johnstown, PA, the middle child of seven to the late Joseph and Sophie Urbassik. Joe was a WWII Veteran having served in Egypt as an airplane mechanic. A member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Joe was a retired plant manager having worked in Cleveland, OH, Saginaw, MI, and Cynthiana, KY. Joe met his second wife square dancing. They were happily married for 14 years, and enjoyed traveling and their regular Thursday date nights. He was generous with his time, easy to laugh, enjoyed helping others, loving and kind. Joe was also a member of the VFW and a Kentucky Colonel. Besides his wife, he is survived by: a son, Joseph Raymond Urbassik and his wife Colleen Chihak of Palo Alto, CA; a daughter, Mary Urbassik of Williamston, MI; grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Adam, R.J. and his wife Jenny, and Donna Marie; three step-children, Sheila, Sherry, and Brad; and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: his first wife, Cecilia; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth A. and Lorraine Urbassik; grandson, Kenny Urbassik; and six siblings. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Kerr Brother Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road officiated by Rev. Paul Prabell. Visitation will be 1-2pm Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date in Johnstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice
.