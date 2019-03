HAMILTON Laverne G., 84, wife of George E. Hamilton, passed away peacefully in Lexington, KY on March 1, 2019. Laverne was born on June 8, 1934 to Lillie and Bill Brierly in Carrollton, KY. She is survived by her husband, George; two sons, Larry W. and Gary S.; four grandchildren, Mindy, Jake, Abigail and Olivia Hamilton, and a brother, Leon Brierly; and sister, Della Carrico. Lavern's daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Hamilton, died in 1971 at the age of 14. A dinner at 6, be there mother, Laverne was deeply family oriented. A great mother and wife, she participated in all school activities, was a lifelong PTA member and would fight for her boys, even if they were in the wrong. She will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of friends and family will be held Sunday 3-5 P.M. at Kerr Bros.-Main St. Funeral service will be Monday 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Richmond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary