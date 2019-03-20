TROUTMAN Michael Wayne, 62, passed on to his Heavenly Father March 17, 2019 in Lexington. Michael served and glorified Jesus Christ in all facets of his life: as a devoted husband and father, a steadfast caregiver, as a legal counselor and public servant, and a fair-minded businessman. He leaves a legacy of ministering to others through wise counsel, an infectious joy and gratitude for his many blessings, and an unwavering faithfulness to Jesus through times of hardship. Troutman graduated from Tates Creek High School (1975), Centre College (1979), and University of Kentucky College of Law (1982). He is preceded in death by his first wife Laura Ann (Watkins) Troutman and his parents, Edward Cowell and Marilynn Wayne Troutman. He is survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth Troutman; three daughters, Laura Marie (Patton) Thompson, Elizabeth (Shawn) Adams, Hannah (Benjamin) Anderson; one son, Noah (Raye) Troutman; two brothers, Matthew (Jennifer) Troutman and Mark Troutman; five grandchildren; four stepchildren, Elizabeth (Jim) Brienza, Kevin (Courtney) Kreft, Kyle (Kayla) Kreft, Kellan Kreft, and their children. A celebration service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, March 22nd at the Church of the Savior located at 1301 Brannon Road, Nicholasville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Friends of the Good Samaritans, 201 E. Main St., Wilmore KY 40390, www.fotgs.com or Assurance, 1517 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington, KY, www.assuranceforlife.org. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Troutman's arrangements. To share a remembrance of Michael or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary