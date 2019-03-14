Resources More Obituaries for Miranda Marshall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Miranda Marshall

Obituary Flowers Miranda Lee Marshall, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on September 5, 1944 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late John Sleet and Anna Lee Tackett McCallister. Miranda was a member of Northside Christian Church and Georgetown Baptist Church. She was a homemaker as well as a great cook, liked watching old movies, and the sunshine. Miranda is survived by her sons, Keith Allen Winchester of Georgetown, Kentucky, David Lee Winchester of Stanford, Kentucky, and Roy Shimaru of Georgetown, Kentucky; two step grandchildren, Jacob Prewitt and Cymry Tolman of Stanford, Kentucky; and brother, Thomas McCallister. She was preceded in death by brothers, Roy Moss and Edger Moss. Visitation will be Monday from 10-11am at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries