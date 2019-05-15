Home

Services
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jamestown Church of Christ
152 W. Washington St.
Jamestown, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Jamestown Church of Christ
152 W. Washington St
Jamestown, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Staffordsville, KY
View Map
Nellie Howard


1920 - 2019
Nellie Howard Obituary
Nellie Howard, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, at the Lanfair Center for Rehab and Nursing in Lancaster, Ohio. Nellie was born on February 3, 1920, in Johnson County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Homer Howard and three children, Robert Joe, Harold and Robin. She is survived by five children, Ronald Dean (Clara), Patricia, Homer Jr., Roger (Joyce), and Bonnie (Scott), and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Jamestown, Ohio and attended Jamestown Church of Christ. Nellie loved going to church and singing the old hymns. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., in Jamestown, OH. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am, with service immediately following. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2PM at Highland Memorial Park in Staffordsville, Kentucky.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2019
