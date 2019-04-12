ROARX Mrs. Nola Carter, age 84, of Lexington returned to her Heavenly Father on April 10, 2019. Mrs. Roarx, devoted wife of Jimmie (Jim) Lee Roarx was born on June 18, 1934 in Louisville, KY to the late Daisy Agnes Dunlap Carter and Charles Banks Carter. She was the youngest of five children. She worked for General Electric for over 25 years and was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church. Nola and Jim spent the early days of their marriage raising their children, playing cards with their friends and family, camping on Nolin Lake, and traveling around the country to take part in bowling tournaments. Later in life, they moved from Louisville, KY to Nolin Lake in Cub Run, KY. There, under her watchful eye, Nola's children and grandchildren would learn to fish, swim, ski, and love a great campfire. She was never happier than when her "grandbabies" were around. Nola loved to garden, and almost always had a tomato plant and some green onions coming up from a small patch of ground. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; her loving husband of 43 years, Jimmie Roarx; siblings, Clifford, Ollie, Nadine and Bobby Carter; and her lifelong best friend, Irene Roarx Ehringer. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Suzanne Springate (Roger), Jimmie Roarx (Debbie), Frances Roarx and Darrell Roarx; grandchildren, Jessica Roarx (Marcus), Austin Roarx, Hunter Springate (Caitlin), Tracy Springate, Scott Quarles, Kyle Quarles (Summer), Angelica Roarx, Erica Roarx, Taylor Roarx (Jeremy) and Parker Roarx; great-"grandbabies", Antonia, Malakai, Semaj, Peyton, Nolan, Kyle, Jr., John Roger (JR) and Marty; many nieces and nephews; and several of her husband Jim's brothers and sisters, all whom she loved dearly. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at Winning Colors Drive) with interment in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-8 pm and Monday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass in honor of Nola's end of life angel, Alyson. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary