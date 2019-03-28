SMITH Okey, 80 years old, of Lexington, KY, went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019. Okey was born in Garrett, KY on September 4, 1938 to Fred Franklin Smith and Mae Bartley Smith Quisenberry. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Ruth Ginter Smith; two daughters, Shari (David) Herring and Gina (Michael) McLaughlin; four grandchildren, Hollie (Jeremy) Shortridge, Alex Herring, Adam Herring, and Tyler (Amanda) Greer; and six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Abbie, Wyatt, Macie, Elijah and Jax; and a sister, Emma Leach Proroczok. In addition to his parents and stepfather, Austin Quisenberry, Okey was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Carpenter; six brothers, Mitchel, Isaac, J.T., Jim, Junior and Bert Smith; and three sisters, Alice Bartley, Mamie Smith and Ruth Osborne. Okey was a former printer at the Mt. Sterling Advocate and the Lexington Herald Leader and was a diesel mechanic at Lexington Cartage. He served his country in the Army Reserves in the 100th Division and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He was also a very talented singer, guitar player, painter, and writer. Okey was saved in 1974 and served the Lord many years through his gospel music ministry in numerous churches, nursing homes, and prisons. He was a deacon and former Sunday School teacher at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Lexington, KY. Okey was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Sat., Mar. 30, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Services will be conducted by Earl Thomas and Ron Harpe. Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alex Herring, Adam Herring, Tyler Greer, Jeremy Shortridge, Fred Jufer and Robert Reynolds. Visitation will 5-9 pm Fri., Mar. 29 at the funeral home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary