Services Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home 1120 Main St Paris , KY 40361 (859) 987-2500 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home 1120 Main St Paris , KY 40361

, 84, passed from this life on July 20, 2019. Born September 20, 1934, he was the son of Perry Richard and Kathleen Rogers White. Perry attended Henry Clay High School where he was active in theater and participated on the debate team. Following high school, he attended Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky Law School, where he represented UK in the Moot Court national competition. During law school he joined the Marine Corps and served his tour of duty. He then returned to law school and was admitted to the bar in 1961. Perry served in many capacities in his law career. He was active in Kentucky state government, serving as Director of the Public Service Commission, executive assistant to Highway Commissioner Henry Ward and trial attorney for the Kentucky Department of Highways. He also worked as general counsel for the Kentucky House of Representatives, deputy secretary of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection agency and served on the Kentucky Trial Commission. Following and in conjunction with this state work, he worked as a private attorney for many years in Lexington and in Paris, Kentucky, his home. He served as the attorney for Kentucky Bank in Paris for many years. As a student of history, he was also a member of the Kentucky Historical Society. He loved classic cars and was very involved in the classic car community. He was a member and publicity chairman of the original Model "A" Club, a founding member of the Bluegrass Regional chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America, a member and founder of several local classic car clubs and rallies and a drafter and lobbyist for the passage of the antique car license plate. Perry was an avid cyclist, not for exercise but because he "loved it." He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, serving as a trustee and former Building Committee member. Perry is survived by a son, John David (Anna) White, Shelbyville; a daughter, Cheryl Innes, Lexington; a sister, Kathy Hall Green; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Martha Rae, his daughter Belinda and his brother Paul. Perry had a prodigious memory and a great capacity for storytelling. He will be missed. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday July 25, 2019 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. There will be no burial. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 25, 2019