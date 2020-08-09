1/1
Richard D. "Rick" Gouckenour
GOUCKENOUR Richard "Rick" D., passed away on July 30, 2020 in Richmond, VA. He was 69 years old. Rick was an avid Kentucky basketball fan, loved to travel, and enjoyed family beach vacations. He was a voracious reader of science fiction books and was fond of fixing mechanical and electrical products that didn't require fixing. Rick was a happy person and a bringer of joy, who made others smile and laugh. This was especially true of his grandchildren Felix (7) and Inez (4). They were the light of his life and he adored being "Granddad" to them. Rick was born in 1951 in Alton, Illinois to Robert and Joyce Gouckenour who, along with his sister Barbara Cheney, preceded him in death. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1973 and was a member of Lamda Chi Alpha. Rick retired from the University of Kentucky in 2013, and then owned and operated Oil & Vinegar in Short Pump Town Center until 2018. In addition to his grandchildren, Rick is survived by his wife Robin Gouckenour, his daughter Erin Barrett, his brother Bill Gouckenour, his sister Liz Brashear, his sister-in-law Sharon Gouckenour, his son-in-law Bob Barrett, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private ceremony for Rick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions or remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond at: https://act.alz.org/iwalkforrick

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
