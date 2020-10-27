1/
Robert Evans
71 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on March 13, 1949 the son of Earl and Elizabeth McFerron Evans. He was a retired farmer, logger, and mill worker. Funeral services for Mr. Evans will be conducted Thursday, October 29 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Dry Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday. We respectfully ask that you please honor social distancing and wear a facial covering while visiting the funeral home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook page to view Mr. Evans' complete obituary.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dowell & Martin Funeral Home
365 W Main St
Mount Vernon, KY 40456
