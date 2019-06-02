Services Young Funeral Home - Louisa 201 W Main Street Louisa , KY 41230 (606) 638-4521 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Young Funeral Home - Louisa 201 W Main Street Louisa , KY 41230 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Young Funeral Home - Louisa 201 W Main Street Louisa , KY 41230 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Rufus Sword Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rufus Sword

Rufus Alvin Sword, 87, of Fort Gay was welcomed into his heavenly home on May 30, 2019 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV. He was born August 14, 1931 to the late Fred R. Sword Jr. and Jean B. Sword. He served in the United States Armed Forces during the Korean Conflict and retired from AC & F Industries. He was a member of the Vinson Lodge # 66 AF&AM; of Fort Gay, WV, Order of the Eastern Star Wayne Chapter #156 and faithfully attended Faith Baptist Church of Louisa. Alvin is survived by a sister, Glenna Preston Sparks of Fort Gay, two grandsons, Richard Justin Sword and Joshua (Destiny) Sword both of Cleveland, OH, seven great-grandchildren: Aaron, Aryanna, Aaliyah, Sarah, Troy III, Saryah and Serentiy, two nephews: Tim (JoAnn) Preston of Fort Gay, Larry (Mary) Sword of Genoa, five nieces: Teresa (Roger) Kleinschmidt of Cleveland, OH, Kimberly Sword of Louisa, KY Cheryl (Gary) Porter of Genoa, WV Diana (Danny) Frasher of Louisa, KY and Angela (Rodney) Stroud of Fort Gay, WV, many great nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was preceeded in death by two sons, Rufus and Kevin Sword and their mother Betty Slone Sword Parobeke all of Cleveland, OH and his twin brother Toxie Calvin Sword of Fort Gay. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kenneth Wright, Brother Randy Smith and Brother Tim Preston officiating. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery in Kenova, WV. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Louisa Faith Baptist Church. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Sword and his family.