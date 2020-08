Alex Smith Jr., 72, of 1501 Stroud Ave., Kinston, died Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his children.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.



