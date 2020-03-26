SNOW HILL - Almarie Jones Jones, age 91, died Monday, March 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service at a later date. Mrs. Jones was a member of Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Baker Jones. She was retired from Glendale Forest in Snow Hill where she worked until she was eighty years old. She is survived by her son, Jerry R. Jones and wife Cherry, of Snow Hill; daughters, Joyce Mooring and husband Jimmy, of Goldsboro, and Sandra Harrell and husband Greg, of Snow Hill; brother, Elwood Jones of Greenville; grandchildren, Lorie Ingram, Joshua Harrell, Randall Jones, Baker Jones, Sarah Davis, and Macie Mooring; and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2573 Fire Tower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888. The family extends a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Glendale Forest in Snow Hill. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020