Anthony Harper, 56, of 4335 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Ayden, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Iris Brown Harper of the home; two sons, Kristan Artis of Raleigh and Kristopher Artis of Greenville; three stepsons, Maurice Hart Jr. of the home, Marc Shackleford of Raleigh and Michael Artis of Snow Hill; two step daughters, Destiny Brown and Mya Hart, both of the home; three brothers, William L. Harper and Timothy Harper, both of Hookerton, Jessie Harper of Grifton; three sisters, Victoria Harper of Snow Hill, Jacqueline Harper of Grifton and Jennifer Harper of Ayden; two grandchildren, five step grandchildren.

Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



