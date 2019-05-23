PINK HILL - Delia Gray Davis, 85, of Pink Hill passed away at her home on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Davis. Delia is survived by her son, Gary Davis; daughter, Shelia Herring; grandchildren, Trey Herring, Justin Herring, Manda Herring, Kelsi Jenkins, Brooke Edwards, and Garrett Davis; five great-grandchildren and sisters, Zoa Raynor, Irene Weston, and Phoebe Emory. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 23, 2019